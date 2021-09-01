MDxHealth Announces Submission of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Public Listing in the United States

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – September 1, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares (representing ordinary shares of the Company) ("ADSs") in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the timing and price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the European Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as relevant.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AS-MDx and MonitorMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment