Delta Drone The development strategy in the Southern Hemisphere, carried by Delta Drone International, is set up

The development strategy in the Southern Hemisphere,
carried by Delta Drone International, is set up

Dardilly, September 1, 2021 6 p.m.

Key points:

  • Delta Drone International's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021 was MAU$ 2.49 million ($1.6 million), up +53.3%,
  • Geographical expansion continues, with the signing of new contracts in Namibia and Zambia,
  • The range of services is completed: solution based on Lidar technology, security solution and development of the training center in South Africa,
  • The definitive signing of the acquisition of Arvista Pty Ltd, a company based in Perth (Western Australia), will make it possible to duplicate Rocketmine's business model in Australia.
  • Delta Drone has strengthened its stake in its subsidiary and now holds 53.1% of the capital.

Delta Drone International, an Australian subsidiary listed on the SYDNEY ASX Stock Exchange (ASX :DLT), has successively issued two press releases, the first dated August 31, 2021 relating to its accounts for Q1 2021, the second dated 1 September 2021 announcing the definitive signing of the takeover of the Australian company Arvista Pty Ltd (these two press releases are available on the website www.dlti.com.au).

Half-year accounts and overview of activity

The press release published on 31 August on the Sydney ASX market presents in detail all the key points to remember, both in terms of quantified performance and business development.

Operating income corresponds to a loss of MAU$ 1.49 (€0.9 million), which is mainly due to holding costs on the one hand, the operating loss at the level of the Israeli subsidiary Parazero.
On the other hand, the activity in Southern Africa, in particular Rocketmine, is profitable.

Regarding holding costs, it is clear that the period of construction of the group and its still modest size do not allow to fully absorb them. Nevertheless, they are necessary to anticipate future development, including the emergence of a solid base in the Australian market.

The Israeli subsidiary Parazero, about 40% of whose sales are made in the United States, has suffered on the one hand from various restrictions related to the health crisis, and on the other hand from the ongoing overhaul of the FAA's rules on the approval of embedded security systems.

It should be noted that these losses are financed by Delta Drone International's own cash, thanks to the fundraising of 5 MAU$ (€3.1 million) carried out last December. At June 30, 2021, the cash position was positive at MAU$2.95 ($1.8 million).

