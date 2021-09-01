WISeKey’s Partner CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to WISe.Art NFT Marketplace

ZUG, Switzerland, September 1, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that its partner CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, recently partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost, cloud-based infrastructure platform that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.

WISeKey is using Casper to power WISe.Art, its unique digital identification NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market. The new platform commercially launched on September 1, 2021.

CasperLabs joining AWS will further enhance the WISE.Art platform, which will run on the Casper Network to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain back-end for creating digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT containing smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used. The method removes any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins.

“Casper’s entry into the AWS Marketplace is a big milestone and makes it even easier for developers worldwide to access and build on Web3,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of WISeKey. “It will significantly reduce friction in setting up infrastructure for the Casper Network for individual developers, as well as organizations like WISeKey.”

The Casper Network is the first enterprise-grade, proof-of-stake blockchain that simultaneously offers scalability, security and decentralization. A growing number of enterprises have joined the Casper ecosystem since its main net launch in March 2021, citing its more efficient gas costs, flexible architecture and significantly reduced energy footprint as major differentiators over other blockchain protocols.

“CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network,” said Mrinal Manohar, CasperLabs cofounder and CEO. “Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions, with both teams dedicated to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as the industry continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.”