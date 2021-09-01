checkAd

TempuCheck Announces Gold Level Sponsorship for Redcon1 Foundation's Readiness Run

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTCPINK:STRH) is proud to announce it will be joining Redcon1 Foundation's Readiness Run in Boca Raton, Florida as a Gold Level Sponsor, on September 11, 2021. The annual Readiness Run is a 5K run or walk to honor and remember the 2,977 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

"It's always been an important part of our mission to give back to the community by supporting military veterans - the true heroes of our county," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "Sponsoring the Readiness Run and honoring the lives impacted by 9/11 is the least we can do to show our gratitude."

Event Details
Date: September 11, 2021

Time: 8:30am-11am

Where: REDCON1 Gym 990 S Rogers Cir STE 7, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Opening Ceremony: 8:30am

5K Starts: 9:11am

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Redcon1 Foundation, which provides financial support to United States military families that have experienced a hardship. Through their Shield of Honor Program, over $60,000 has been provided directly to military veterans in need of financial assistance. In addition, Redcon1 Foundation has provided more than 1,000 meals to local homeless veterans and donated to the Vets Continue Mission.

TempuCheck is committed to giving back to the community. In addition to continued charitable endeavors, its Automated Temperature Screening Kiosk system is a step towards safer health for all. To learn more about TempuCheck please visit TempuCheck.com.

To register for the Readiness Run, please visit redcon1foundation.com/run.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC:STRH) is an automated temperature screening kiosk that helps businesses maintain a safe, secure, and trusted environment. Its technology is equipped with automated facial recognition, allowing for contactless and controlled access points within an organization, building or public event. The Automated Pre-Temperature screen (APT) technology is programmed in more than 20 languages and can be used in a variety of settings including hotel chains, movie theatres and hospitals. For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Redcon1 Foundation

The mission of the REDCON1 Foundation is to provide financial support to United States military families that have experienced hardship. Our servicemen and women sacrifice every single day so that we can enjoy our lives back home. They have had our backs, now it's time for us to have theirs. For more information, visit redcon1foundation.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@tempucheck.com

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: TempuCheck



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662378/TempuCheck-Announces-Gold-Level-Spon ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

