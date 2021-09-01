checkAd

Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman

(PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive changes CEO and Chairman of the Board.Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud to leave the CEO position with immediate effect due to differing views on the company's strategy going forward.Paradox Interactive appointed …

  • (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive changes CEO and Chairman of the Board.
  • Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud to leave the CEO position with immediate effect due to differing views on the company's strategy going forward.
  • Paradox Interactive appointed Fredrik Wester, who was previously Chairman, as CEO with immediate effect
  • Paradox Interactive to appoint Håkan Sjunnesson as Chairman of the Board
