Gray Television Stations Partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") (NYSE:GTN) announced today that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana’.

"Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida," said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

