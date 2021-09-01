SFL – Amendment to the Liquidity Contract
Regulatory News:
Amendment to the AMAFI liquidity contract signed on 11 March 2019 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY).
Pursuant to Article 12 “Redemptions from the liquidity account”, on 1 September 2021, Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to redeem a portion of the resources held in the liquidity account. As of that date, cash and shares available in the liquidity account were as follows:
- €500,000 in cash
- 0 shares
The other terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged.
