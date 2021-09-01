SFL – Amendment to the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

Amendment to the AMAFI liquidity contract signed on 11 March 2019 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY).

Pursuant to Article 12 “Redemptions from the liquidity account”, on 1 September 2021, Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to redeem a portion of the resources held in the liquidity account. As of that date, cash and shares available in the liquidity account were as follows: