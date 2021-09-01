IBA – Transparency Notification

checkAd

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 1st, 2021, 18.30

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on September 1st, 2021.

In its notification, Ion Beam Applications SA has notified, that following an acquisition of voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has fallen below the 2% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Ion Beam Applications SA, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve
IBA Investments SCRL, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/08/2020
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 2%
  • Denominator: 38.254.747
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

IBA Investments SCRL is the subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA, wholly owned by the latter.
IBA isn’t a controlled entity.

  • Additional Information

Two transparency thresholds were crossed following the transaction of 08/30/2021:
-  IBA Investments SCRL fell below the 1% threshold
- The group ‘Ion Beam Applications SA - IBA Investments SCRL’ crossed the 2% threshold downwards.

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Valérie Van Impe
Paralegal
+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Attachment





