checkAd

SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 18:57  |  41   |   |   

  • SomaLogic to debut on Nasdaq as a leading publicly traded AI-data driven proteomics platform company
  • Business combination results in approximately $630 million in gross cash proceeds to catalyze organic and inorganic growth initiatives
  • Combined company to trade on Nasdaq under ticker “SLGC”

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that it has completed its business combination with CM Life Sciences II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMIIU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of leading healthcare and life sciences fund advisors Casdin Capital and Corvex Management. Following the transaction, the combined company was renamed SomaLogic, Inc., and its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on September 2, 2021 under the symbols “SLGC” and “SLGCW,” respectively. The business combination and concurrent private placement were approved by CM Life Sciences II shareholders at its special meeting held on August 31st, 2021.

“We are both excited and prepared to begin a new chapter as a publicly traded company, accelerating our goal of leveraging proteomics to have an increasingly positive impact on human health and healthcare delivery,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our innovative, differentiated platform has a multi-year track record of success, but our commercial ramp has only just begun. We intend to build on our first-mover advantage – working with research collaborators, diversifying our offerings through kits and other products for life sciences customers, and continuing to develop new diagnostic applications from our deep pipeline. SomaLogic had long been a leading, driving force in the evolution of proteomics, and we intend to remain at the forefront of that effort.”

The combined company will be led by industry veteran Dr. Roy Smythe as Chief Executive Officer. Following the business combination, the SomaLogic board will include new directors Troy Cox (Former CEO of Foundation Medicine and SVP of U.S. BioOncology for Genentech), Kevin Conroy (Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences), Steve Quake (Lee Otterson Professor of Bioengineering and Professor of Applied Physics at Stanford University), Bob Barchi (distinguished Professor and former President of Rutgers University), and Ted Meisel (Executive Founder of AVIA Health Innovation, and Executive Chairman of WiserCare) who will join Chairman Chuck Lillis (Co-founder and Partner, LoneTree Capital), Roy Smythe (CEO), Anne Marguiles (Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Harvard University), Rick Post (Former President & CEO, Autobytel, Inc.) and Eli Casdin (Chief Investment Officer and Founder, Casdin Capital).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange SomaLogic to debut on Nasdaq as a leading publicly traded AI-data driven proteomics platform companyBusiness combination results in approximately $630 million in gross cash proceeds to catalyze organic and inorganic growth initiativesCombined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...