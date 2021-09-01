EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to EnBiotix 01-Sep-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, September 1, 2021

Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to EnBiotix

- Polyphor and EnBiotix have signed a merger agreement.

- EnBiotix acquires Inhaled Murepavadin at an agreed valuation of USD 10 million in exchange for 2'599'655 of common shares of EnBiotix (15.4% fully diluted of EnBiotix).

- Prior to closing EnBiotix expects to finalize a financing round. Depending on size of such financing round, current shareholders of Polyphor are expected to control between 23 to 26% of the combined entity with all shares listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

- Completion of merger creates a late stage clinical development company with two clinical programs in cystic fibrosis.

- Company strategically focuses on rare diseases and oncology.

- Completion of merger agreement subject to a number of closing conditions including shareholders' consent of both companies.



Polyphor (SIX: POLN) and EnBiotix Inc., a privately held late clinical-stage rare disease company currently focused on products for rare, chronic respiratory diseases, today announced that the companies have signed a merger agreement pursuant to which Polyphor acquires all of the outstanding capital stock of EnBiotix in exchange for shares of Polyphor common stock. The transaction is subject to a number of closing conditions, including approval by Polyphor and EnBiotix shareholders, satisfactory completion of due diligence and satisfactory assessment of tax consequences. Following closing, expected in Q4 2021, Polyphor will be renamed and is expected to trade under a new ticker symbol on the Swiss Stock Exchange.