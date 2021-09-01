checkAd

PPG Launches Virtual PPG Aerospace Academy Education Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 19:04  |  13   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has launched PPG Aerospace Academy Online, which is a virtual training program that provides users of the company’s aerospace products with on-demand access to online learning modules and resources.

Nine coatings-related courses are available immediately and cover a range of topics, from the basics of surface preparation and priming through cutting-edge technology like basecoat/clearcoat systems and PPG AEROCRON electrocoat primer. PPG plans to expand the offering to include segments on its sealants, adhesives and packaging for the aerospace industry.

The new, virtual training resources are an extension of PPG’s continued in-person PPG Aerospace Academy, enabling greater flexibility and access to the company’s longstanding industry knowledge base and technical expertise.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve adapted our training modules to provide future-forward means of interacting with and supporting our customers,” said Jonathan Love, PPG Aerocron commercial support team leader. “Participants are not restricted by their physical location or ability to travel. First-hand access to industry-leading resources is now only a few clicks away.”

He added, “PPG Aerospace Academy ensures that our customers are at the forefront of the latest aerospace technologies. Whether it be through traditional classroom and hands-on experiences or our new online training, the academy aims to keep participants ahead of the curve.”

To learn more about PPG’s virtual and global in-person training, visit www.ppgaerospace.com/Products/Aerospace-Academy.aspx.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Aerocron is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.

CATEGORY Aerospace

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Launches Virtual PPG Aerospace Academy Education Program PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has launched PPG Aerospace Academy Online, which is a virtual training program that provides users of the company’s aerospace products with on-demand access to online learning modules and resources. Nine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Soothe Yourself with Olive Sprig: PPG Announces 2022 Color of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21PPG Begins Automotive OEM Sealants Production in Morocco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21PPG führt PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4-Pulverbeschichtungen für den Architektursektor ein
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21PPG launches PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21PPG Earns Prestigious EFFIE Award for Marketing Communications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21PPG Named to Forbes’ 2021 “Best Employers for Women” List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.213 aussichtsreiche Qualitätsaktien, die jetzt billig geworden sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.08.21PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21PPG Completes $15 Million Expansion at Sylmar Manufacturing Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten