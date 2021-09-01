checkAd

Cereal Fans Rejoice! Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Giving Away Up To Two Million Cereal Boxes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is announcing one epic deal for cereal fans – throughout the month of September, the beloved breakfast staple is giving away up to two million boxes via rebate of Cinnamon Toast Crunch!

Starting today through September 30, those interested in enjoying Cinnamon Toast Crunch for free can receive a rebate up to $6.55 excluding tax when they purchase any flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Purchasers simply submit a photo of their receipt or shipping confirmation from their online purchase at FreeCTC.com by October 31 and once verified, consumers can redeem the rebate by November 7 via Venmo, PayPal or by check.

“As families get back into their school routine, we’re hoping to make breaktime a breeze,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, General Mills. “Parents are the real winners as they get to serve up their kid’s favorite cereal without any pressure on the wallet. It’s a win-win!”

The two million box giveaway is open to U.S. residents ages 18 and older and is limited to one box per household. Entrants can apply the rebate to participating Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal flavors, including Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Chocolate Toast Crunch and more! Offer void in Rhode Island, Connecticut, North Dakota, and Miami Dade County and is not redeemable on Mega size, bag and single-serve cups/pouches.

For more information on how to enter, as well as terms, conditions, and participating retailers, interested participants can visit FreeCTC.com. You can also follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About General Mills
 General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

