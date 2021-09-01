checkAd

Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, September 22, 2021, after the market closes. 

About Steelcase Inc. 
Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring and adaptable with our architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Source: Steelcase
Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mike O’Meara Katie Woodruff
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
(616) 292-9274 (616) 915-8505




