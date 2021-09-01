checkAd

Verizon Frontline supports Hurricane Ida response and recovery

  • Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.
  • The Verizon Response Team has deployed more than 300 Verizon Frontline solutions to support more than 35 public sector agencies conducting emergency response operations in Southeastern Louisiana.

HAMMOND, La., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Response Team arrived in Southeastern Louisiana Monday to deliver Verizon Frontline technology to first responders conducting search and rescue and disaster response operations in some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

The Verizon Response Team was activated last week and pre-positioned just outside of the expected storm track, enabling a rapid response effort when conditions permitted and allowing the team to quickly distribute mission-critical communication technology to federal, state and local government and public safety agencies operating in storm-damaged areas of Louisiana.

Collaborating with emergency management officials across impacted regions of the state, the Verizon Response Team has deployed a wide range of Verizon Frontline technology, including Satellite Pico-cells on Trailers (SPOTs), network extenders, routers, mobile hotspots and phones to provide critical voice and data service to public safety professionals dealing with the devastation left in the wake of the powerful, Category 4 storm.

The Verizon Response Team is expected to remain on scene as long as needed to assist public safety agencies as they continue to conduct search and rescue operations and deal with widespread power outages, flooding and catastrophic storm damage.

This support, part of a nationwide activation of Verizon disaster response assets, provided at the request of the local public safety officials, represents a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network1, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

The Verizon Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. Verizon Response team members provide Verizon Frontline technology including portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

1 Rankings based on the RootMetrics US, state, and metro RootScore Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 3 national mobile networks across all available network types combined. Your experiences may vary. Not a specific finding as to 5G networks. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

