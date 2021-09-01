Adcore to be Featured on Money Talks with Michael Campbell, Saturday September 11, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO.WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO.WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), will be featured on the program "Money Talks With Michael Campbell" on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:30am ET. The broadcast will be available at: https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/

The Money Talks segment will focus on the significant opportunity for investors in the Education Technology sector (EdTech), with a spotlight on Adcore's latest innovation: Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace, which Adcore formally launched in July 2021. The Amphy platform features a broad selection of live classes on topics ranging from business and language instruction to cooking and fitness, with a strong emphasis on instruction for children and young adults, with the goal of creating a long-term subscriber base. Amphy connects local teachers to a global audience and allows them full flexibility to set their own pricing and schedules. Likewise, students on Amphy's platform can actively participate in live classes tailored to their individual needs and receive personalized, real-time feedback. Since its soft launch earlier this year, the platform has screened and onboarded 300+ teachers and is actively offering 1,000 classes across 70 categories to thousands of students.

Immediately following the broadcast, at 1pm ET, Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore will host a webinar, to provide additional information about Amphy to investors. Interested parties may register in advance for the webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HfiUHWMvQoyLEC5KjyjNdA

Other corporate updates

Adcore also announces that effective August 31, 2021, it has discontinued its investor relations services agreement with Virtus Advisory Group ("Virtus"), pursuant to which Virtus provided certain investor relations consulting services to the Company alongside IMS Investor Relations, which will continue its current role.

"As we strategize our investor relations efforts for the second half of 2021, we believe it makes sense to refresh our IR team in Canada. We appreciate Virtus' contributions to date and would like to thank them for their work on behalf of the Company," commented Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore.