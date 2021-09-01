checkAd

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") released its financial results for the three-month, first-quarter-period ending June 30, 2021. This follows the release of its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") released its financial results for the three-month, first-quarter-period ending June 30, 2021. This follows the release of its year-end financial results for the period ending March 31, 2021. All amounts are displayed in Canadian dollars.

Year-End Financial Highlights

 
 

March 31, 2021

   

March 31, 2020

 
Operating Revenue
  $ 583,444     $ 958,743  
Cost of Golds Sold
  $ 366,849     $ 580,492  
General and Administrative Expenses
  $ 1,554,713     $ 1,562,035  
Net Gain (Loss)
 
($1,810,414)
[0.04/share]
   
($1,610,649)
[$0.02/share]
 

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be found here.

