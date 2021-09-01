Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") released its financial results for the three-month, first-quarter-period ending June 30, 2021. This follows the release of its year-end financial results for the period ending March 31, 2021. All amounts are displayed in Canadian dollars.
Year-End Financial Highlights
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2020
|
Operating Revenue
|$
|583,444
|$
|958,743
|
Cost of Golds Sold
|$
|366,849
|$
|580,492
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|1,554,713
|$
|1,562,035
|
Net Gain (Loss)
|
($1,810,414)
[0.04/share]
|
($1,610,649)
[$0.02/share]
The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be found here.
