

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.09.2021 / 19:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Mario Last name(s): Polywka

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Evotec SE

b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise against cash settlement (Share Performance Plan) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 42.4653 EUR 865612.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 42.4653 EUR 865612.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

