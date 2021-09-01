checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 19:21  |  18   |   |   

Transaction in Own Shares  
               
01 September 2021  
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •  
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 01 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.  
               
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:  
               
Date of purchase Number of “B” shares purchased Highest price paid (GBP) Lowest price paid (GBP) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP) Venue    
01/09/2021 1,050,000 14.552 14.242 14.416 LSE    
01/09/2021 90,000 14.550 14.244 14.421 Chi-X (CXE)    
01/09/2021 60,000 14.550 14.246 14.423 BATS (BXE)    
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

  		 
 

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares Transaction in Own Shares                   01 September 2021   • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 01 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...