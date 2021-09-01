checkAd

CyberArk Named an Overall Privileged Access Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts in 2021 Leadership Compass Report

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named an Overall Privileged Access Management Leader for the sixth year in a row in the KuppingerCole Analysts 2021 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management1 report.

CyberArk earned the Overall Leadership position based on its consistent top performance across Product, Innovation and Market categories. In the report's comparative overview of vendor ratings, CyberArk once again achieved the highest possible ratings in all categories, including Security, Functionality, Integration, Interoperability and Usability.

This KuppingerCole Leadership Compass evaluated 26 vendors in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market to help security and Identity and Access Management (IAM) leaders identify and select solutions that will have the greatest impact on their cybersecurity programs. PAM is an essential component in protecting organizations against data leaks and cyber attacks such as ransomware, malware and phishing. According to the KuppingerCole report, “the demands of digital transformation and wholesale structural changes to IT architecture have intensified interest in PAM software and applications – across all market sectors.”

The report recognizes CyberArk for continuing to “add technical functionality to its broad suite of products in response to changing market demands,” most notably enhancing its product portfolio as an Identity Security vendor. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform offers “key technical capabilities for managing PAM in modern IT environments that KuppingerCole recommends as part of an IAM blueprint,” and remains “the benchmark in integrating new capabilities with tried and tested technology while keeping up with new challenges such as remote access, DevOps, cloud and identity management integration.”

“This report reinforces that CyberArk is at the forefront of helping organizations take a security-first approach to protecting the growing number and types of identities across their IT environment,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “Drawing upon our foundation as the leader in privileged access, CyberArk enables customers to quickly and efficiently achieve their digital transformation goals and work towards a Zero Trust architecture leading with Identity Security.”

To download a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts 2021 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management” report, visit: https://lp.cyberark.com/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-pam-2021.html.

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts 2021 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management,” by Paul Fisher, August 2021

About KuppingerCole Analysts

KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is an international and independent Analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management & Compliance (GRC) as well as all areas concerning the Digital Transformation. KuppingerCole supports companies, corporate users, integrators and software manufacturers in meeting both tactical and strategic challenges. Maintaining a balance between immediate implementation and long-term viability is at the heart of KuppingerCole’s philosophy.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

