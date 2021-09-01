Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims Staked

Guided by Extensive Mapping, Sampling and Drilling, Victory's Exploration Team Re-Evaluating Loner Property as Indications Suggest Possibility for Larger SystemExtensive Mapping and Sampling 1 km North of Drill Program Result in Grab Samples …

"Our exploration team has worked extensively on Loner, and results have led us to stake additional claims, which are now secured, allowing us to provide a thorough update to shareholders on the activity and findings," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after extensive mapping, sampling and drilling on the Loner Property in Nevada, the Company's exploration team has staked 8 additional claims and is re-evaluating the system, which it believes could be larger than previously understood.

Additional Claims and Results Highlights

In early July, a mapping project was conducted approximately 1 km to the north of the Loner drill-program in Pershing County, Nevada. Land was staked after two "grab" samples of mineralized rock were shown to contain over 1000 ppm silver. This most recent project lasted 9 days and resulted in the collection of 18 rock samples, 85 soil samples, and a generalized geologic map of the newly staked property. Field observations and current data indicate a larger system than previously thought.

Drill Program Highlights

As previously outlined, the drill program was designed to accomplish two goals. First, it was intended to better characterize the mineralization exposed in the known workings. Second, drilling was intended to evaluate the 200m to 300m wide zone of anomalous soils identified by Silver Range Resources through principal component analysis.

496 meters of core were drilled in the granite on the southwestern block of the Loner property. Ten holes were drilled 50° SW to find subsurface veins similar to the previously worked areas nearby. Cores contained trace sulfides and quartz veining, but lab results showed anomalous gold throughout the granite adjacent to workings with erratic high-grade gold (up to 0.5 g/ton) in granite-hosted quartz veins. Samples also returned elevated values of arsenic (up 1640 ppm).