checkAd

Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims Staked

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 19:50  |  61   |   |   

Guided by Extensive Mapping, Sampling and Drilling, Victory's Exploration Team Re-Evaluating Loner Property as Indications Suggest Possibility for Larger SystemExtensive Mapping and Sampling 1 km North of Drill Program Result in Grab Samples …

  • Guided by Extensive Mapping, Sampling and Drilling, Victory's Exploration Team Re-Evaluating Loner Property as Indications Suggest Possibility for Larger System
  • Extensive Mapping and Sampling 1 km North of Drill Program Result in Grab Samples containing over 1000 ppm silver
  • Company has now staked and confirmed additional claims

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after extensive mapping, sampling and drilling on the Loner Property in Nevada, the Company's exploration team has staked 8 additional claims and is re-evaluating the system, which it believes could be larger than previously understood.

"Our exploration team has worked extensively on Loner, and results have led us to stake additional claims, which are now secured, allowing us to provide a thorough update to shareholders on the activity and findings," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO.

Additional Claims and Results Highlights

In early July, a mapping project was conducted approximately 1 km to the north of the Loner drill-program in Pershing County, Nevada. Land was staked after two "grab" samples of mineralized rock were shown to contain over 1000 ppm silver. This most recent project lasted 9 days and resulted in the collection of 18 rock samples, 85 soil samples, and a generalized geologic map of the newly staked property. Field observations and current data indicate a larger system than previously thought.

Drill Program Highlights

As previously outlined, the drill program was designed to accomplish two goals. First, it was intended to better characterize the mineralization exposed in the known workings. Second, drilling was intended to evaluate the 200m to 300m wide zone of anomalous soils identified by Silver Range Resources through principal component analysis.

496 meters of core were drilled in the granite on the southwestern block of the Loner property. Ten holes were drilled 50° SW to find subsurface veins similar to the previously worked areas nearby. Cores contained trace sulfides and quartz veining, but lab results showed anomalous gold throughout the granite adjacent to workings with erratic high-grade gold (up to 0.5 g/ton) in granite-hosted quartz veins. Samples also returned elevated values of arsenic (up 1640 ppm).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims Staked Guided by Extensive Mapping, Sampling and Drilling, Victory's Exploration Team Re-Evaluating Loner Property as Indications Suggest Possibility for Larger SystemExtensive Mapping and Sampling 1 km North of Drill Program Result in Grab Samples …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Murchison Confirms Multiple Highly-Prospective Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Targets at Its 100%-Owned HPM ...
Trilogy International Partners Announces Class C Unit Redemption Request
Focus Universal Inc. Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market
Cinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September ...
GSilver Begins Drilling at El Cubo Provides Update on Mill Reopening
Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm, to Moderate Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...