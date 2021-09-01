checkAd

MYR Group Inc. to Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 20:26  |  15   |   |   

HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley’s Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.

About MYR Group Inc.
MYR Group is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contacts
Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com 

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com 





Disclaimer

