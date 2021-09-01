checkAd

American Power Group Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 20:30  |  33   |   |   

Algona, IA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Power Group Corporation (OTCPink: APGI) today provides the following corporate update.

Chuck Coppa, APG’s CEO/CFO stated, “While it has been a very challenging and difficult road since our June 2017 corporate realignment, I am pleased to say that through the commitment of our Board of Directors, employees and several significant shareholders, we have weathered a very difficult period in our history and today wish to provide an update on several areas.”

Mr. Coppa noted, “Since June 2017, we have reduced our overall long-term debt by approximately $8.6 million and invested approximately $850,000 in the development of our next generation vehicular solution, our V6000, which we expect to officially launch within the next several months. During this period, our stationary business has generated the majority of our revenue primarily due to our penetration into the fracking market.”

On July 22, 2021, Ken Losch resigned as our Chairman and from our Board of Directors. Matt Van Steenwyk, a Director since 2016 and our majority shareholder stated, “Mr. Losch and his investors provided much needed capital during our transition period. With his departure from the board, however, Mr. Losch distributed a majority of his holdings among a group of non-affiliated individuals. We’re excited to have some significant and knowledgeable new investors as part of the APG investing family”. Mr. Van Steenwyk has assumed the role of Chairman.

On August 3, 2021, we amended our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of our common stock from 700 million shares to 995 million shares.

Pursuant to the upcoming implementation of amended SEC Rule 15c2-11, all companies quoted on the OTC Markets must disclose current information on a continuous basis at varying levels, effective September 28, 2021, or no longer be allowed to be publicly quoted on the OTC Link ATS. We will be utilizing the OTC Markets OTCIQ program which will provide us a platform to meet the new disclosure rules.

Mr. Coppa added, “We intend to continue to provide updates in compliance with the new reporting requirements pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11 as well as our “dark” status as it relates to our SEC reporting obligations.” 

About American Power Group Corporation

American Power Group’s subsidiary, American Power Group Inc. provides cost effective dual fuel engine solutions to help accelerate an alternative fuel low-carbon future. Our patented Turbocharged Natural Gas Dual Fuel Conversion Technology is a unique non-invasive hardware and software solution that can enable existing high-horsepower vehicular and stationary diesel engines to safely displace a significant percentage of diesel with various forms of clean burning natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG), captured methane flare gas, conditioned well-head gas, bio-methane gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid natural gas (LNG). APG’s dual fuel solution provides users with a proven technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) objectives by lowering ozone criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. See additional information at: www.americanpowergroupinc.com 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Power Group Provides Corporate Update Algona, IA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Power Group Corporation (OTCPink: APGI) today provides the following corporate update. Chuck Coppa, APG’s CEO/CFO stated, “While it has been a very challenging and difficult road since our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...