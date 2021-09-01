Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York

Schumer, a proponent of hydrogen energy, announced his plans to push for new jobs and tenants at STAMP and make it a domestic hub for the clean energy industries and semiconductor industries.

LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, welcomed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday to its green hydrogen production facility and electric substation under development in the New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), a 1,250-acre mega-site located at the center of upstate New York’s largest population, research, and workforce training hubs.

“The support of Sen. Schumer and Congress plays a key role in helping to bring affordable hydrogen to the market,” Marsh said. “We appreciate their leadership on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will help to promote the production and deployment of green hydrogen.”

Schumer, who has long sought clean energy solutions, spoke today about the government's role in promoting the adoption of hydrogen energy and driving down its costs through research and development to decarbonize the economy. He said, with the help of Plug Power, the country can jump start the 21st century hydrogen economy.

Schumer’s visit to STAMP comes as Plug Power builds new production plants across the U.S. with plans to produce 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day globally by 2028. Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water with electricity generated from zero-carbon sources and only harmless oxygen is emitted during the process.

As North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility, the STAMP plant will produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen daily servicing the Northeast region. The plant will use 120 megawatts from Plug’s state-of-the-art PEM electrolyzers, which split water into hydrogen and oxygen through an electrochemical process, generated using clean New York hydropower.

The Plug plant is supported by a comprehensive state and local incentive package from the New York Power Authority, Empire State Development and Genesee County. Marsh and Schumer were joined by local officials including Genesee County Manager Matt Landers, Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein, Genesee County Legislators Chad Klotzbach and Gordon Dibble, Alabama Town Supervisor Robert Crossen, and GCEDC President & CEO Steve Hyde.