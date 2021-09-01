checkAd

Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and Individuals in their Pursuit of Global Expansion

Major International Awards to be Presented during the Globalization Partners PANGEO Virtual Conference - October 20th-22nd, 2021

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, has today called for nominations for its annual PANGEO Awards. Created to recognize visionary companies and individuals in their pursuit to expand globally, award winners will be announced during the Globalization Partners PANGEO Virtual Conference, taking place between October 20-22, 2021.

PANGEO Global Employment Conference by Globalization Partners

PANGEO is Globalization Partners' annual conference designed to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the new world of global remote work. It will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences — designed to help organizations build fast and agile remote teams.

The event features three full days of tactical lessons and sessions across three regions, with 50+ growth experts, founders, and leaders in attendance. With 30+ keynotes and breakout sessions, attendees have over 100 opportunities to network, learn, and grow with peers.

The PANGEO Awards ceremony has been created to turn the spotlight on the most exceptional and inspiring Globalization Partners' customers and prospects to showcase their company's unrivalled success and commitment to building a global remote workforce and accelerating their international growth.

"The PANGEO Awards are all about recognizing the collective and individual talent that enables businesses to fulfil their growth ambitions on the international stage," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners. "Winning an award at the largest global employment conference in the world is a major accolade for businesses and individuals who have harnessed the talent, drive, and expertise required to move from domestic success to global growth. Our distinguished judging panel is looking forward to evaluating a range of strong entries."

There are six different categories representing 12 awards for international expansion and building a successful global remote workforce:

  • Best Remote Culture of the Year Award & Best Remote Culture Manager of the Year Award
  • Largest Global Workforce Expansion of the Year Award & Largest Global Workforce Expansion Manager of the Year Award
  • Largest Country Expansion of the Year Award & Largest Country Expansion Manager of the Year Award
  • Most Innovative Company of the Year Award & Most Innovative Company Manager of the Year Award
  • Startup Most Likely to Succeed of the Year Award & Startup Most Likely to Succeed Manager of the Year Award
  • Most Outstanding Growth of the Year Award & Most Outstanding Growth Manager of the Year Award

Award entries will be considered by an international panel of six distinguished judges, representing the North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. They include Pete Tiliakos (NelsonHall), Scott Omelianuk (Inc. Magazine), Kevin Smith (KPMG), Russ Shaw (Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates), Tasneen Padiath (Zip Co.) and Yuying Deng (Esevel).

Winners will be announced October 21, 2021, with full details posted on the PANGEO website. The award nomination process is free, simple, and now open to organizations nominating themselves or others. To read more and submit a nomination, click here.

About Globalization Partners
Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

