checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Vienna Stock Exchange announces procedure for revocation of stock exchange listing

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 20:53  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
De Raj Group AG: Vienna Stock Exchange announces procedure for revocation of stock exchange listing

01-Sep-2021 / 20:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Vienna Stock Exchange has informed the Company today to initiate proceedings for the revocation of the admission to the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange due to the failure to publish the annual and semi-annual financial reports for 2019 and 2020 so far. The reason for the non-publication of the aforementioned annual and half-year financial reports to date is Corona-related delays, in particular with regard to the Southeast Asian subsidiaries of De Raj Group AG and the ongoing difficult pandemic situation in this region, as well as difficulties due to the company's insolvency occurring in the meantime.  

Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026

01-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
Fax: +49 221 95 93 70 27
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1230606

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1230606  01-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230606&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDe Raj Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Vienna Stock Exchange announces procedure for revocation of stock exchange listing DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter De Raj Group AG: Vienna Stock Exchange announces procedure for revocation of stock exchange listing 01-Sep-2021 / 20:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: Partnerschaft zwischen SÜSS MicroTec und SET zur Entwicklung einer kombinierten Anlagenlösung ...
EQS-News: Code Pharma BV: Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLIN) FÜR DIE BEHANDLUNG KOMPLIZIERTER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Positiver Geschäftsverlauf I. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:53 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: Wiener Börse kündigt Verfahren zum Widerruf der Börsenzulassung an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs