DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Vienna Stock Exchange announces procedure for revocation of stock exchange listing
DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
The Vienna Stock Exchange has informed the Company today to initiate proceedings for the revocation of the admission to the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange due to the failure to publish the annual and semi-annual financial reports for 2019 and 2020 so far. The reason for the non-publication of the aforementioned annual and half-year financial reports to date is Corona-related delays, in particular with regard to the Southeast Asian subsidiaries of De Raj Group AG and the ongoing difficult pandemic situation in this region, as well as difficulties due to the company's insolvency occurring in the meantime.
Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026
|
