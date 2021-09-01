checkAd

ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis and Rebecca Frisbie Recognized for Industry-Leading Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021   

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis, Senior Director of Product Management and Rebecca Frisbie, Director of Product Management have been named to the 2021 list of HousingWire Insiders, which honors 100 operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.

“Both Marci and Rebecca are leaders who influence teams well beyond their own teams,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “They not only possess strong vision, direction, and execution, but they both put the customer first when it comes to their approach to problem solving. And that’s why they’re so well respected and deserve to be recognized as invaluable innovators in the industry.”

This year’s list of honorees represents a wide range of occupations within the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results. For example, both Davis and Frisbie directed digital solutions that drive substantial change for the industry.

Davis was recognized for her role in the design and implementation of a new web-based correspondent lending solution that’s been a key differentiator in the market. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry and technology makes her a unique technologist who can transition seamlessly from an in-depth business conversation with key stakeholders to a deep technical conversation with engineers about building the solutions that meet the needs of the market. Davis’ efforts contribute greatly to improvements in ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Investor Connect solution that allows for more streamlined loan delivery resulting in improved efficiency, loan quality, and speed of funding for correspondent lenders.

Frisbie was recognized for working tirelessly on the launch of ICE Mortgage Technology’s highly anticipated product, Encompass eClose solution. The solution enables lenders to electronically facilitate every aspect of the eClosing workflow, from ordering documents to delivering to loan investors – and all the pieces in between – without ever having to leave Encompass. Her extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry and more specifically the borrower’s journey during any mortgage process makes her the perfect leader to drive solutions towards a fully digital experience.

