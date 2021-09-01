checkAd

Duckhorn Ventures Completes Share Consolidation and Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Duckhorn Ventures Ltd. (the "Company" or "Duckhorn"), announces that effective September 1, 2021, it has completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 2:1 basis and a total of 9,131,917 post-consolidated common shares of the Company have been cancelled and returned to treasury. As a result, the Company currently has 3,333,333 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mike Castanho has joined as a director of the Company. Mr. Castanho is the principal of Axis Capital Ventures Corp., a private investment firm specializing in venture capital and advisory services. Prior to founding Axis Capital, Mr. Castanho spent sixteen years in financial services with national investment firms, raising capital across a broad range of industries and advising investments for high net worth individuals, institutions and family offices.

For more information, please contact the Company at 778-331-8505 or email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Duckhorn Ventures Ltd.

Scott Ackerman
Director

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

