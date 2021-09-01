Duckhorn Ventures Completes Share Consolidation and Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Duckhorn Ventures Ltd. (the "Company" or "Duckhorn"), announces that effective September 1, 2021, it has completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 2:1 basis and a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Duckhorn Ventures Ltd. (the "Company" or "Duckhorn"), announces that effective September 1, 2021, it has completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 2:1 basis and a total of 9,131,917 post-consolidated common shares of the Company have been cancelled and returned to treasury. As a result, the Company currently has 3,333,333 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mike Castanho has joined as a director of the Company. Mr. Castanho is the principal of Axis Capital Ventures Corp., a private investment firm specializing in venture capital and advisory services. Prior to founding Axis Capital, Mr. Castanho spent sixteen years in financial services with national investment firms, raising capital across a broad range of industries and advising investments for high net worth individuals, institutions and family offices.