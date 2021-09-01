Life Insurance Considered One of the Most Important Assets for Consumers Grappling with Finances Amidst Pandemic

As a result of COVID-19, American consumers are more focused on financial planning, with 60% of respondents thinking differently about their financial future, according to a new study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC).1 With respondents most likely to feel ‘stressed’ or ‘anxious’ about financial planning, consumers are motivated to take action, ranking life insurance as one of the top three most important financial assets to continue funding (after emergency savings, and tied with retirement savings accounts). Nearly a quarter of millennials said the importance of funding life insurance has increased for them, the most among any generation.

“As we head into Life Insurance Awareness Month, it’s encouraging to see the importance of life insurance resonating across generations, with increasing appeal among younger demographics,” said Mike Burns, Senior Vice President of Life Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “Life insurance is more than financial coverage in the form of death benefit protection for your loved ones. There are also ‘living benefits’ that can be drawn from a policy, making life insurance an asset that you can buy not just for your family, but also for yourself.”