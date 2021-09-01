Life Insurance Considered One of the Most Important Assets for Consumers Grappling with Finances Amidst Pandemic
As a result of COVID-19, American consumers are more focused on financial planning, with 60% of respondents thinking differently about their financial future, according to a new study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC).1 With respondents most likely to feel ‘stressed’ or ‘anxious’ about financial planning, consumers are motivated to take action, ranking life insurance as one of the top three most important financial assets to continue funding (after emergency savings, and tied with retirement savings accounts). Nearly a quarter of millennials said the importance of funding life insurance has increased for them, the most among any generation.
“As we head into Life Insurance Awareness Month, it’s encouraging to see the importance of life insurance resonating across generations, with increasing appeal among younger demographics,” said Mike Burns, Senior Vice President of Life Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “Life insurance is more than financial coverage in the form of death benefit protection for your loved ones. There are also ‘living benefits’ that can be drawn from a policy, making life insurance an asset that you can buy not just for your family, but also for yourself.”
Building a Comprehensive Life Insurance Strategy
Among life insurance owners or those planning to purchase a policy, income replacement for family in the event of death, covering funeral/burial expenses, and financially protecting family in the case of a chronic illness or disability were the top reasons cited for purchasing a policy. Millennials were significantly more likely than Gen X and Baby Boomer respondents to also cite life insurance’s ability to provide tax-free retirement income as an important reason for selecting coverage or owning a policy.
Overwhelmingly, the amount beneficiaries receive is the top consideration when purchasing a policy, cited by 83% of survey respondents. The ability to also generate savings (cash value) with the policy was important to 57% of millennials, compared to 29% of Gen X and 22% of Boomer respondents. Similarly, 46% of millennials said the flexibility to withdraw money from a policy is important compared to 24% of Gen X and 13% of Boomers respondents.
When deciding when and where to purchase life insurance, it is important for consumers to consider all of their options. Today’s life insurance market offers a diverse set of solutions across various price points so consumers can tailor coverage to their specific needs — ranging from lower-cost Term life insurance that can be purchased through an employer or outside the workplace for simpler needs, to permanent products that provide longer-duration coverage and added flexibility.
