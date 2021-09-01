Quipt Home Medical to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on September 2, 2021

CINCINNATI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Quipt”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that the Quipt Team, together with Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in celebration of Quipt’s listing on Nasdaq on May 27, 2021. The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 am (ET) and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.



“We are extremely proud to ring the opening bell of Nasdaq, honouring our recent listing on this prestigious exchange. The Nasdaq listing is an incredible achievement for our over 600 employees and longstanding shareholders, as we continue our mission of providing superior patient care for at home respiratory patients across the United States,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. “Joining an exchange that is home to some of the most disruptive companies in the world reflects the continued growth across our organization and our evolution as a publicly traded company over the last several years. We are proud of the robust expansion achieved to date, including the addition of 25,000 active patients, over $11 million in revenue and 4 new states over the last two months alone, and we could not be more excited for the future.”