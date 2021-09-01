checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Tecta America Corporation on its Minority Investment from Leonard Green & Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 21:57  |  31   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Tecta America Corporation (Tecta America), a portfolio company of Altas Partners (Altas), on its minority investment from Leonard Green & Partners (LGP). Altas is retaining majority ownership in the company. Tecta America is a national leader in commercial roofing services in the U.S. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris and John Chase of the Harris Williams Business Services Group and Chris Toussaint of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“Tecta America is a leader in commercial roofing services due to its unparalleled customer service and quality. It has been an absolute privilege working with the entire team at Tecta America, including CEO Dave Reginelli, Executive Chairman Mark Santacrose and CFO Marc Benson. We believe they have an excellent new partner in LGP,” said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“Tecta America’s partnership with LGP provides the company’s senior leadership team with another phenomenal voice in the room alongside Altas. This is a truly impressive group of individuals, and they will be leading what was already an exceptional and best-in-class business,” added Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Tecta America is the nation’s premier commercial roofing contractor with more than 85 locations from coast to coast. Tecta America’s unyielding commitment to quality, expertise and professionalism has helped it become an industry leader in commercial roofing. Providing installation of all types, replacement, repairs and maintenance, new construction, disaster response, sustainability options and more, Tecta America offers the responsiveness of a local roofing contractor backed by the resources and stability of a national provider.

Altas is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. Key elements of the company’s approach include responsible capital structures, active ownership through strategic and operational support and an emphasis on sustainable value creation. Altas strives to deliver outstanding investment returns for its investing partners. Altas invests on behalf of endowments, foundations, public pension funds and other institutional investors.

Seite 1 von 2


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Tecta America Corporation on its Minority Investment from Leonard Green & Partners Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Tecta America Corporation (Tecta America), a portfolio company of Altas Partners (Altas), on its minority investment from Leonard Green & Partners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Harris Williams Advises SavATree on its Pending Sale to the Apax Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Harris Williams Advises Myers Emergency Power Systems on its Sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Harris Williams Advises RQM+ on its Sale to Linden Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Harris Williams Advises Collision Works on its Sale to The Boyd Group Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten