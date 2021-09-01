RF Industries Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on September 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 844-407-9500 (US and Canada) or 862-298-0850 (International). No passcode required.