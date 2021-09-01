checkAd

Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 …

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled ‘Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/

Kidoz continues to work closely with its Corporate Awareness partners including Stockhouse, Agoracom and Proactive.

In a recent interview with Agoracom, Co-CEOs Jason Williams and Eldad Ben Tora discuss Kidoz's record quarter in Q2, and upcoming growth factors for the remainder of the year. Watch the interview with Agoracom in our investors portal :

https://agoracom.com/ir/Kidoz/forums/discussion/topics/765639-video-ki ...

Mr. Ben Tora and Mr. Williams also joined Stephen Gunnion from Proactive to discuss Kidoz's second-quarter results that showed a near tripling in revenue as the Kidoz brand continues to build in the global AdTech economy. Watch the interview on the Proactive hub :

https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/957814/kidoz-inc-treb ...

"Our partners Agoracom, Proactive, and Stockhouse are enabling Kidoz to successfully build awareness in the Company based on our record financial performances in 2020 and 2021," said Kidoz Exec Chairman Tarrnie Williams. "Our technology and strategy are positioned to scale in the second half of 2021 and we thank our corporate awareness partners for assisting in sharing our story with the investment community."

About Fundamental Research Corp.

The Fundamental Research Corp., or FRC (www.researchfrc.com) reaches over 15,000 subscribers as one of the largest issuer-paid independent research houses, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. They ensure high quality, continuous, and thorough research coverage and is one of the premier research firms that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party research evaluations.

About STOCKHOUSE LTD.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (https://stockhouse.com) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

