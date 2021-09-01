Okta Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

"In our first quarter as a combined company with Auth0, we're off to a fantastic start," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. "Execution remained sharp with strong demand for Okta's workforce and customer identity solutions, as well as Auth0's developer-centric identity solutions. As organizations advance on their journey of improving their customers' digital experience, adopting zero-trust security environments, and deploying more cloud applications, they continue to turn to Okta to deliver an unmatched array of modern identity solutions to meet these challenges."

Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $316 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $303 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year. On an Okta standalone basis (excluding $38 million attributable to Auth0), total revenue grew 39%.

: Total revenue was $316 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $303 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year. On an Okta standalone basis (excluding $38 million attributable to Auth0), total revenue grew 39%. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.24 billion, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Current RPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.10 billion, up 60% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On an Okta standalone basis (excluding Auth0), RPO and current RPO increased 42% and 43% year-over-year, respectively.

: RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.24 billion, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Current RPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.10 billion, up 60% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On an Okta standalone basis (excluding Auth0), RPO and current RPO increased 42% and 43% year-over-year, respectively. Calculated Billings: Total calculated billings, net of acquired deferred revenue, was $362 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year. Calculated billings includes the effect of billings process improvements that were enacted at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding these changes, calculated billings would have been $345 million, an increase of 74% year-over-year. On an Okta standalone basis, excluding Auth0 and the effect of the billings process improvements, calculated billings increased 47% year-over-year.

Total calculated billings, net of acquired deferred revenue, was $362 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year. Calculated billings includes the effect of billings process improvements that were enacted at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding these changes, calculated billings would have been $345 million, an increase of 74% year-over-year. On an Okta standalone basis, excluding Auth0 and the effect of the billings process improvements, calculated billings increased 47% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $263 million, or 83% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $45 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $263 million, or 83% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $45 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP Operating Income/Loss: Non-GAAP operating loss was $25 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6 million, or 3% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $25 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6 million, or 3% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $277 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $60 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $1.83, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.48 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share include $150 million and $0.99, respectively, attributable to Auth0.

GAAP net loss was $277 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $60 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $1.83, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.48 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share include $150 million and $0.99, respectively, attributable to Auth0. Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net loss was $16 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.11, compared to non-GAAP basic net income per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss was $16 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.11, compared to non-GAAP basic net income per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operations was $3 million, or (1)% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operations of $11 million, or 5% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4 million, or (1)% of total revenue, compared to $7 million, or 3% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

: Net cash used in operations was $3 million, or (1)% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operations of $11 million, or 5% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4 million, or (1)% of total revenue, compared to $7 million, or 3% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.47 billion at July 31, 2021.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Financial Outlook:

Okta's financial outlook for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2022 includes the expected contribution from the acquisition of Auth0, net of purchase accounting adjustments. The acquisition closed on May 3, 2021.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $325 million to $327 million, representing a growth rate of 50% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating loss of $35 million to $34 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 to $0.24, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 153 million.

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company now expects:

Total revenue of $1.243 billion to $1.250 billion, representing a growth rate of 49% to 50% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating loss of $119 million to $114 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.77 to $0.74, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 147 million.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information:

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, current calculated billings and calculated billings. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt.

Okta believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the Company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Okta encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning and expected benefits that will be derived from the Auth0 transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, the market for our products may develop more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; our results of operations may fluctuate more than expected; there may be significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows related to our revenue recognition or otherwise; the impact of COVID-19, related public health measures and any associated economic downturn on our business and results of operations may be more than we expect; a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data could damage our reputation; we could experience interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology, including a service outage; we may not be able to pay off our convertible senior notes when due; global economic conditions could deteriorate; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations between Okta and Auth0, and we may not be able to successfully integrate the companies. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

OKTA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 303,121 $ 190,689 $ 543,179 $ 364,470 Professional services and other 12,379 9,757 23,327 18,835 Total revenue 315,500 200,446 566,506 383,305 Cost of revenue: Subscription(1) 84,457 39,501 136,855 76,658 Professional services and other(1) 16,649 11,646 30,374 22,975 Total cost of revenue 101,106 51,147 167,229 99,633 Gross profit 214,394 149,299 399,277 283,672 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 122,407 53,866 191,270 102,360 Sales and marketing(1) 198,350 98,322 344,871 202,365 General and administrative(1) 157,077 42,499 217,257 76,534 Total operating expenses 477,834 194,687 753,398 381,259 Operating loss (263,440 ) (45,388 ) (354,121 ) (97,587 ) Interest expense (22,872 ) (16,931 ) (45,632 ) (27,695 ) Interest income and other, net 2,211 3,960 6,566 8,859 Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt (43 ) (2,174 ) (179 ) (2,174 ) Interest and other, net (20,704 ) (15,145 ) (39,245 ) (21,010 ) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (284,144 ) (60,533 ) (393,366 ) (118,597 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7,462 ) (433 ) (7,452 ) (835 ) Net loss $ (276,682 ) $ (60,100 ) $ (385,914 ) $ (117,762 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.83 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (2.72 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 151,357 126,319 141,720 124,922

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of subscription revenue $ 13,138 $ 5,164 $ 20,388 $ 9,139 Cost of professional services and other 3,161 2,000 5,503 3,811 Research and development 53,332 14,953 73,425 26,888 Sales and marketing 41,288 13,165 62,354 24,325 General and administrative 76,795 13,112 90,156 21,959 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 187,714 $ 48,394 $ 251,826 $ 86,122

OKTA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,265 $ 434,607 Short-term investments 2,243,638 2,121,584 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 238,478 194,818 Deferred commissions 54,526 45,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,251 81,609 Total current assets 2,877,158 2,878,567 Property and equipment, net 61,858 62,783 Operating lease right-of-use assets 146,492 149,604 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 129,671 108,555 Intangible assets, net 337,786 27,009 Goodwill 5,338,116 48,023 Other assets 41,014 24,256 Total assets $ 8,932,095 $ 3,298,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,414 $ 8,557 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,463 53,729 Accrued compensation 85,126 71,906 Convertible senior notes, net 15,723 908,684 Deferred revenue 721,808 502,738 Total current liabilities 912,534 1,545,614 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 1,772,511 857,387 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 171,141 179,518 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,489 10,860 Other liabilities, noncurrent 18,230 11,375 Total liabilities 2,889,905 2,604,754 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 15 12 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 7,391,169 1,656,096 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,375 5,390 Accumulated deficit (1,353,370 ) (967,456 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,042,190 694,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,932,095 $ 3,298,797

OKTA, INC. SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (385,914 ) $ (117,762 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 251,826 86,106 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 44,903 12,691 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 42,780 26,330 Amortization of deferred commissions 25,135 18,077 Deferred income taxes (11,506 ) (1,915 ) Non-cash charitable contributions 3,663 2,417 Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt 179 2,174 Other, net (5,561 ) 1,435 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,798 ) 18,626 Deferred commissions (55,102 ) (30,332 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 718 (7,622 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,732 8,972 Accounts payable (2,044 ) 810 Accrued compensation (6,507 ) 15,045 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,092 (3,131 ) Operating lease liabilities (13,489 ) (7,663 ) Deferred revenue 158,360 25,369 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,467 49,627 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalization of internal-use software costs (378 ) (2,326 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,034 ) (10,669 ) Purchases of securities available for sale and other (923,620 ) (1,029,281 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemption of securities available for sale 763,607 280,395 Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale and other 906 89,620 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (148,042 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (311,561 ) (672,261 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 1,135,418 Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes (15 ) (181 ) Proceeds from hedges related to convertible senior notes 2 195,046 Payments for warrants related to convertible senior notes — (175,399 ) Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (133,975 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 31,829 27,517 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 17,417 12,821 Net cash provided by financing activities 49,233 1,061,247 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 193 578 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (208,668 ) 439,191 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 448,630 531,953 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 239,962 $ 971,144

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition and integration-related expenses.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 214,394 $ 149,299 $ 399,277 $ 283,672 Add: Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue(1) 16,299 7,164 25,891 12,950 Amortization of acquired intangibles 10,128 1,594 11,721 3,187 Acquisition and integration-related expenses(2) 658 — 658 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 241,479 $ 158,057 $ 437,547 $ 299,809 Gross margin 68 % 74 % 70 % 74 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 79 % 77 % 78 %

(1) See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item. (2) Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and Non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition and integration-related expenses.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating loss $ (263,440 ) $ (45,388 ) $ (354,121 ) $ (97,587 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense(1) 187,714 48,394 251,826 86,122 Non-cash charitable contributions 1,639 1,881 3,663 2,417 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,998 1,594 21,591 3,187 Acquisition and integration-related expenses(2) 29,550 — 36,604 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (24,539 ) $ 6,481 $ (40,437 ) $ (5,861 ) Operating margin (83 )% (23 )% (63 )% (25 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (8 )% 3 % (7 )% (2 )%

(1) See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item. (2) Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Net Margin and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Basic and Diluted

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net margin as GAAP net loss and GAAP net margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic, as Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, as Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted adjusted for the potentially dilutive effect of (i) employee equity incentive plans, excluding the impact of unrecognized stock-based compensation expense, and (ii) convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants. In addition, Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, includes the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s note hedge and capped call agreements on convertible senior notes outstanding. Accordingly, the Company did not record any adjustments to Non-GAAP net income (loss) for the potential impact of the convertible senior notes outstanding under the if-converted method.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (276,682 ) $ (60,100 ) $ (385,914 ) $ (117,762 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense(1) 187,714 48,394 251,826 86,122 Non-cash charitable contributions 1,639 1,881 3,663 2,417 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,998 1,594 21,591 3,187 Acquisition and integration-related expenses(2) 29,550 — 36,604 — Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 21,449 15,973 42,780 26,330 Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt 43 2,174 179 2,174 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (16,289 ) $ 9,916 $ (29,271 ) $ 2,468 Net margin (88 )% (30 )% (68 )% (31 )% Non-GAAP net margin (5 )% 5 % (5 )% 1 % Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 151,357 126,319 141,720 124,922 Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities — 15,936 — 16,281 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 151,357 142,255 141,720 141,203 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.83 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (2.72 ) $ (0.94 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02

(1) See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item. (2) Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close.

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

We define Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as Free cash flow divided by total revenue.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,608 ) $ 10,930 $ 53,467 $ 49,627 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (775 ) (2,739 ) (4,034 ) (10,669 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (368 ) (1,326 ) (378 ) (2,326 ) Free cash flow $ (3,751 ) $ 6,865 $ 49,055 $ 36,632 Net cash used in investing activities $ (463,466 ) $ (722,865 ) $ (311,561 ) $ (672,261 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 33,054 $ 1,047,080 $ 49,233 $ 1,061,247 Free cash flow margin (1 )% 3 % 9 % 10 %

Calculated Billings

We define Calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, net of acquired deferred revenue, and less the change in unbilled receivables, net of acquired unbilled receivables, in the period.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 315,500 $ 200,446 $ 566,506 $ 383,305 Add: Unbilled receivables, current (beginning of period) 894 1,121 2,604 1,026 Acquired unbilled receivables, current 2,327 — 2,327 — Deferred revenue, current (end of period) 721,808 391,246 721,808 391,246 Less: Unbilled receivables, current (end of period) (3,409 ) (2,113 ) (3,409 ) (2,113 ) Deferred revenue, current (beginning of period) (613,167 ) (392,121 ) (502,738 ) (365,236 ) Acquired deferred revenue, current (60,522 ) — (60,522 ) — Current calculated billings 363,431 198,579 726,576 408,228 Add: Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 15,489 5,574 15,489 5,574 Less: Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (11,745 ) (6,070 ) (10,860 ) (6,214 ) Acquired deferred revenue, noncurrent (4,817 ) — (4,817 ) — Calculated billings $ 362,358 $ 198,083 $ 726,388 $ 407,588

