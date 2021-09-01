checkAd

Mr. Cooper Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today two executive promotions as the company continues to drive enhancements to the team member and customer experiences.

Kelly Ann Doherty, Chief Administrative Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Angela Greenfeather was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Greenfeather most recently served as SVP, Enterprise HR for the company, and in her new role she will oversee all functions of Human Resources. Greenfeather has more than 20 years of experience in HR, including six years at Mr. Cooper Group, and she has served in senior leadership roles at Travelocity and Sabre Corporation.

“Angela is a phenomenal leader, a trusted partner and a bold advocate of our culture and our people,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “Angela has elevated and strengthened the relationship between HR and our business units, and I know she will continue to make Mr. Cooper Group a great place to work.”

Additionally, Kelly Ann Doherty was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. Doherty, who has been with the company for more than five years, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief People and Communications Officer, successfully guiding the company throughout the pandemic and leading efforts to plan for the future of work at Mr. Cooper Group. In her expanded role, Doherty will also focus on enhancing the customer experience, building upon the same people-first mind-set she uses in leading improvements to the company’s culture. Doherty will partner closely with core business leaders to focus on incorporating best-in-class customer-focused strategies across multiple functions.

“Kelly Ann has a natural ability to bring teams and people together to drive change and propel our culture forward,” said Bray. “She and her team have made tremendous improvements in our team member experience as they have focused on putting people first, and in her new role, she will work to ensure we continue to infuse our culture and brand into everything we do to truly delight our customers and team members as we strive to be the best in our industry.”

Doherty’s organization touches many areas of the company and now includes Brand, Communications, Customer Relations, Diversity and Inclusion, Employee Events and Programs, Facilities, Human Resources, Procurement and Security.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

