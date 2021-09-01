ATSG Subsidiary PEMCO Delivers Second Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) subsidiary PEMCO Conversions has delivered a second Passenger-to-FlexCombi converted aircraft to Bahrain-based Chisholm Enterprises, an internationally recognized provider of tailored aviation and business solutions in the Middle East. Chisholm subsidiary Texel Air, a non-scheduled cargo airline, will operate the Boeing 737-700FC (FlexCombi) from Bahrain International Airport.

The second Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi arrived in Bahrain on August 29, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have shared a very successful history with PEMCO Conversions,” said John Chisholm, chairman and owner of Chisholm Enterprises, “having received and deployed the first B737-700 FlexCombi in August 2020, as well as four previous B737-300 converted freighters.”

The PEMCO B737-700FC currently offers three configurations: a 24-seat cabin plus a 2,640-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 30,000 pounds of payload in six pallet positions; a 12-seat cabin plus a 3,005-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 35,000 pounds of payload in seven pallet positions; or full-freighter mode consisting of a 3,370-cubic-foot cargo hold for up to 40,000 pounds of payload in eight pallet positions. The available positions will accommodate 88-inch by 125-inch or 88-inch by 108-inch pallets, with the eighth position accommodating a slightly reduced height pallet in full cargo mode.

The Chisholm aircraft include enhancements to increase operational flexibility including head-up displays (HUD), enhanced vision systems (EVS), medevac capability, and emergency vision assurance systems (EVAS).

“The FlexCombi’s range is ideal for supporting Texel Air’s operation with up to six-hour non-stop routes,” said Mike Andrews, director of conversion programs for PEMCO. “We are proud that Chisholm Enterprises continues to trust PEMCO to deliver a high-quality conversion that incorporates a customer-focused design supported by long-term operational reliability.”

PEMCO is the global leader in narrow-body passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions, having developed over 70 FAA-approved aircraft modifications and modified over 350 aircraft. PEMCO’s 60-plus customers select the company’s passenger-to-freighter conversions for their superior cargo door and loading systems, superior operating functions, on-time turnaround, and PEMCO’s track record of 2 million hours of safe, reliable operation.

About PEMCO Conversions

PEMCO Conversions, a division of Pemco World Air Services, Inc. serves customers from airlines to private aircraft operators. It has developed over 70 STCs, modified over 350 aircraft, and has conversion partnerships in China, Costa Rica and Canada. PEMCO is the global leader in narrow-body passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions. Pemco World Air Services, Inc. and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and separately certified repair stations, offer 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, Florida and 315,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, Ohio, providing a range of services to the aviation sector including heavy maintenance, line maintenance, cargo conversions, engineering services, material sales and manufacturing. For more information, please visit pemcoair.com or airbornemx.com.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

