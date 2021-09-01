RH to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021

RH (NYSE:RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after market close. RH’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance.

RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on September 8, 2021. The live conference call may be accessed by dialing 866.940.6255 or 270.215.9567 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.