RH to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021
RH (NYSE:RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after market close. RH’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance.
RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on September 8, 2021. The live conference call may be accessed by dialing 866.940.6255 or 270.215.9567 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.
About RH
RH (NYSE:RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005993/en/RH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare