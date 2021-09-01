Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Healthcare Conferences

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in the following investor healthcare conferences: Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Conference, Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series.

Conferences Details: