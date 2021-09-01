The European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 14th

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021.



The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter financial results at 5:00pm ET/4:00pm CT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.waxcenter.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 644-2466 (participant passcode 6755048). International callers may dial (918) 922-6900. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00pm ET on September 21, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 6755048.