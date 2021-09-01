Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Daniel Hoverman to Lead Investment Banking Division

In this newly created role, Mr. Hoverman will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO, and will lead Texas Capital Bank’s Investment Banking Division, expanding its existing syndications, equipment finance, hedging, asset-based loan and related businesses, and establishing and operating its newly formed, affiliated broker-dealer, TCBI Securities, Inc. Texas Capital Bank has initiated the application process to register TCBI Securities, Inc. with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and applicable state regulatory agencies. Once approved, Texas Capital Bank’s Investment Banking Division will provide its clients access to a wide array of products, services and solutions, including mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raising, securities underwriting, sales and trading, hedging and mortgage services.

Mr. Hoverman brings more than 20 years of experience encompassing financial and legal roles in investment banking, corporate advisory and capital markets. He most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Advisory and Sponsors Coverage at Regions Bank in Dallas, Texas, where he led a team focused on originating and executing financing and advisory transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Hoverman was a Director in the Corporate Finance group at Houlihan Lokey in New York, where he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. He also previously held various financial and legal roles at Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Kirkland & Ellis in New York, London and Hong Kong.

“I am pleased to welcome Dan, a proven leader and veteran investment banking professional, to Texas Capital Bank,” said Mr. Holmes. “Dan’s track record of delivering successful client outcomes across a range of investment banking products and deep expertise with the appropriate legal, regulatory, risk and compliance investment banking infrastructure, as well as his personal and professional connections to the Texas market, will prove invaluable in this new role. Under his leadership, Texas Capital Bank will build on our commitment to deliver an enhanced offering of products, services and solutions for our clients. I look forward to sharing additional details about our vision for the business more broadly on today’s strategic update call.”