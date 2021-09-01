Marathon Collaborates with NYDIG To Launch Unique Products and Services for Members of Marathon’s Mining Pool

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin mining companies in North America, today announced an expanded collaboration with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin, to provide members of Marathon’s Bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, with seamless access to NYDIG’s comprehensive and institutional-grade services for Bitcoin miners.

MaraPool is a bitcoin mining pool based in the United States focused on carbon neutral mining and reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. The pool provides its members with industry-leading transparency and is fully audited by a third-party firm based in the U.S. Through the new collaboration with NYDIG, members of MaraPool will now also benefit from access to NYDIG’s products and services for Bitcoin miners, including equipment procurement, financing, investment vehicles, advisory services, and more.

“NYDIG has been an important collaborator of ours, providing a variety of treasury management and trading services, including facilitation of the purchase of 4,812.66 bitcoins in January,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “NYDIG’s team shares our passion for professionalizing and institutionalizing the Bitcoin mining industry in the U.S., and by collaborating with NYDIG on our mining pool, we have enabled all members of our pool to have access to the same world class solutions and expertise from which Marathon has benefitted.”

Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, commented, “Marathon has proven to be one of the most innovative companies in the Bitcoin mining space and a great partner to NYDIG. We are very pleased to be expanding our work with Marathon to provide all members of MaraPool with access to NYDIG’s robust suite of products and services tailored specifically for the complex needs of bitcoin miners.”

MaraPool will begin accepting applications from other U.S.-based Bitcoin mining companies later this month. To learn more about MaraPool, visit www.marapool.com.

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of September 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.

