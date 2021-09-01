checkAd

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced that management will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 13 at 7:00am EST.

Management will also present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings during the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at 3:20pm EST.

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – September 13-15

Title: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Company Presentation
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 AM EST
Presenter: David-Alexandre Gros, CEO
Registration Link: Here

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30

Title: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Company Presentation
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 3:20 PM EST
Presenter: David-Alexandre Gros, CEO
Registration Link: Here

Replay:

A replay of both presentations will be accessible for 90 days following the live sessions on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request, please contact your bank conference representative.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.         
LifeSci Advisors         
212-915-2577                 
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...