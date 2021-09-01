Prothena to Participate in Upcoming September Healthcare Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following September investor conferences:



Citi’s 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8, a fireside chat will be held at 9:45 AM ET and a panel discussion titled “What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases” will be held at 11:35 AM ET

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, on Monday, September 13, a fireside chat will be available on demand starting at 7:00 AM ET

on Monday, September 13, a fireside chat will be available on demand starting at 7:00 AM ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, a fireside chat will be held at 11:20 AM ET



A live webcast for all events can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.