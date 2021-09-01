checkAd

Alzheimer’s Patients Treated with INmune Bio’s XPro Show Reduction in CSF Phospho-Tau and Evidence of Remyelination

XPro treatment shows statistically significant decrease in Phospho Tau 217 (pT271) and pT181, and an improvement in an imaging biomarker of myelination.

Company to present additional phase 1b data during webinar on Sept 7th, 2021 at 4:30 pm EST.

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that XPro (pegipanermin), the Company’s selective DN-TNF inhibitor candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), treatment resistant depression, and other neurological diseases where neuroinflammation is implicated, has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau (pTau) and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.

These biomarker data are from the analysis of the Company’s recently concluded Phase 1 study of XPro in Alzheimer’s patients. AD patients treated with 1.0 mg/kg of XPro once a week for three months had a 46% reduction is CSF pT217 (p<0.0001) and a lesser reduction in pT181 (p<0.01). While pT181 is recognized as the standard CSF biomarker of AD, recent studies suggest that pT217 has higher discriminative accuracy for AD and a stronger correlation with amyloidosis and cognitive decline.

“CSF pT217 appears to be the more sensitive tau biomarker of neurodegeneration in patients with AD, and our data show that controlling neuroinflammation decreases pT217,” said CJ Barnum, PhD, Head of Neurosciences for INmune Bio. “Tau pathology has been associated with decreased white matter integrity in AD and we believe these data are consistent with our biomarkers for the measurement of white matter pathology in patients with AD. White matter pathology starts early, the changes are measurable, and appear to be reversed following treatment with XProTM.”

The Company also reported improvement in white matter MRI metrics, including a 16% improvement in radial diffusivity, a biomarker of remyelination. These data add to previously reported improvements in apparent fiber density (axonal integrity), and free water (neuroinflammation). In each metric, improvements continued throughout the 12-month extension trial (the last time point assessed).

“The data from this Phase I trial show that XPro decreases biomarkers of neuroinflammation and nerve cell death while improving biomarkers of neurorepair in patients with AD,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. “Now we can add improvements in neuroimaging biomarkers of remyelination to the beneficial effects of XProTM in these patients.  In our upcoming Phase 2 trial, we hope to demonstrate that when XProTM decreases neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, improves axonal quality and promotes remyelination, there will be a measurable benefit on the patient’s cognitive function.”

