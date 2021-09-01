Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and investor 1x1 meetings

Thursday, September 9, 2021

11:45am ET

Please find a link to the presentation here. A replay will be available for 90 days.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation and investor 1x1 meetings

Monday, September 13, 2021

All company presentations will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET

Please find a link to the presentation here.

A webcast of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

