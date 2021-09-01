checkAd

Kornit Digital to Participate in the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conference:

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date:  Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Virtual Presentation Time: 8:50 am EDT (3:50 pm Israel Time)

The virtual fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global leader in on-demand, sustainable production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com
(201) 608 5882





Disclaimer

