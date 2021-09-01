Kornit Digital to Participate in the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conference:

The virtual fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global leader in on-demand, sustainable production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment.