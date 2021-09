Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 After Market Close on September 8, 2021

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on September 8, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.