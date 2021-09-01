Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in September Investor Conferences

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences:



2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: September 9, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:00 am EDT Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 10, 2021 No presentation – management available for one-on-one meetings H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13, 2021 Time: 7:00 am EDT (access to on demand webcast begins) Lake Street 5 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Date: September 15, 2021 No presentation – management available for one-on-one meetings 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 28, 2021 Presentation Time: 3:20 pm EDT





















































“As one of my initial priorities as CEO, I seek to meet with our existing shareholders and hearing their perspectives,” said Mr. Boyle. “I also welcome the opportunity to introduce Ziopharm’s cutting-edge TCR science to potential new investors.”



To access the webcast presentations, or the subsequent archived recordings, please see the links above or visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.