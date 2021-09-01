Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 – 8:30 AM Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

