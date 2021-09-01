checkAd

For the 3rd consecutive quarter, G2 recognizes Radview as a high performer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 22:00   

Once again, G2, the industry leader in sourcing and synthesizing client reviews, identified Radview as a High Performer for its Performance and Load Testing Tool: WebLoad

Bridgewater, New Jersey, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgewater, New Jersey, August 31, 2021 — Radview Software Inc. (“Radview” or the “Company”; Ticker: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade software testing solutions, announced today that G2 recognized it as a high performer for its performance and load testing tool: Radview WebLoad.


G2 is the industry leader in sourcing and synthesizing client reviews. High performers are named in each G2 category every quarter based on high customer satisfaction and other factors.
“We are very grateful for our customers who expressed their appreciation for our products and customer support and are committed to delivering even more value in the future,” said Eyal Shalom, Radview CEO. “We put our customers first, and we are humbled to see this strategy being translated into ranking and recognition like this by G2 and our clients”.
Among the customer reviews received by clients of Radview WebLoad are quotes such as:

“very powerful market leading tool,” 
“the most flexible product out there,”
“a great replacement of … LoadRunner”, 
“very friendly and easy to use,” 
“Great customer support”


Customers who have reviewed Radview on G2 have given Radview WebLoad a score of 4.3 stars out of 5.0 stars, including  the following specific ratings:

  • 8.6 out of 10 for ease of use
  • 9.2  out of 10 for quality of support
  • 8.8 out of 10 for ease of setup


Below are selected examples for  additional more detailed quotes from the customer reviews on WebLoad G2 page:

  • I like best how quickly we can test complex use cases scenarios for load testing, identify bottlenecks and fix them.”


  • “WebLoad JavaScript helps me code anything, and with their Java, I can do even more. I am doing projects for companies, and I can test anything with it.”


  • “I evaluated many load testing products that offer testing in continuous mode, but none actually do it in a way that will be truly automatic. WebLoad was the only one I found that does automatic load testing without requiring the involvement of an engineer in the analysis of the results.”


  • “WebLOAD's ability to simulate numerous popular Web browsers while making requests is one of its nicest features.”


  • The customer support is great. There isn't a single question or issue we had that wasn't quickly resolved by support.”




About Radview
RadView Software (Ticker: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade software testing solutions enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented quality while accelerating software delivery. Radview offers a powerful platform for fast, easy, and reliable testing of applications and websites covering functional and non-functional software testing, including end-to-end Test Automation and Performance & Load Testing.
Interested in learning how Radview can help your company? Contact the Radview team here and schedule a demo today, or visit us at www.radview.com. 

CONTACT: David Grumer
Director of Marketing 
Radview software, inc

marketing@radview.com




Disclaimer

