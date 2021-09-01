For the 3rd consecutive quarter, G2 recognizes Radview as a high performer

Once again, G2, the industry leader in sourcing and synthesizing client reviews, identified Radview as a High Performer for its Performance and Load Testing Tool: WebLoad

Bridgewater, New Jersey, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgewater, New Jersey, August 31, 2021 — Radview Software Inc. (“Radview” or the “Company”; Ticker: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade software testing solutions, announced today that G2 recognized it as a high performer for its performance and load testing tool: Radview WebLoad.





G2 is the industry leader in sourcing and synthesizing client reviews. High performers are named in each G2 category every quarter based on high customer satisfaction and other factors.

“We are very grateful for our customers who expressed their appreciation for our products and customer support and are committed to delivering even more value in the future,” said Eyal Shalom, Radview CEO. “We put our customers first, and we are humbled to see this strategy being translated into ranking and recognition like this by G2 and our clients”.

Among the customer reviews received by clients of Radview WebLoad are quotes such as: