Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group Acquires RELiON Battery, LLC and Announces Plans for Electrification Technology Center

“Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group continues to drive widespread adoption of lithium-ion battery and power management systems in both marine and mobile markets. The addition of RELiON to our portfolio reinforces our position as a leading supplier of lithium batteries for RV and recreational boating,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “In addition, the formation of our new technology center will meaningfully advance our high-voltage electrical systems capabilities.”

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) continues to execute on its Next Wave strategy, announcing today that it has acquired RELiON Battery, LLC, a global provider of lithium batteries and related products to multiple industry sectors. Additionally, the Company is announcing plans for a new Electrification Technology Center to be located in Michigan. Both actions support the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy and will enable Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its leadership position in electrical systems innovation.

RELiON products power a range of applications in the marine, recreational vehicle, solar, and industrial segments. RELiON is dedicated to leading the world's transition to lithium energy storage and boasts one of the largest lines of 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V lithium battery systems in the industry. RELiON products are distributed globally through a wide array of retail, OEM, and distribution partners.

“The RELiON acquisition perfectly complements our existing portfolio of industry-leading advanced battery and power management brands, like Mastervolt, ProMariner, and Blue Sea Systems,” said Brett Dibkey, Advanced Systems Group president. “Beyond strengthening our product and brand portfolio, RELiON brings a talented and passionate team of people who are committed to powering the world’s transition to sustainable energy sources. As the need for higher performing and greener energy grows, now with RELiON, ASG will be at the forefront of delivering innovative technology to our global customers.”

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, RELiON opened an expanded Technology Center outside of Seattle in 2019, which will provide Brunswick additional capacity and capabilities to bring the next generation of lithium batteries to its global customer base.

“Our vision to be the most sought after and admired lithium battery company in the world has now been exponentially bolstered by joining Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group,” said Paul Hecimovich, RELiON Battery, LLC CEO. “We feel it is our duty to do better as a business, making our batteries as sustainable as possible for our customers who enjoy being outdoors.”